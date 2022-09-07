Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $10.90 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 253,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,544 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9,752.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 150,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 149,218 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,217,000 after purchasing an additional 754,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

Qorvo Price Performance

In other Qorvo news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,826 shares of company stock worth $1,176,266 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.05 and a 12 month high of $185.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.04.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.