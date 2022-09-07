iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Stock Position Raised by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 836.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,251 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.85. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

