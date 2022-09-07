Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 86,180 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 287,371 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,685 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,659 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSIQ opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.34. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

