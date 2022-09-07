Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 1,804 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,603 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $518.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $521.09 and its 200 day moving average is $519.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $229.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

