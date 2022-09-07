Cibc World Market Inc. Has $15.21 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,102,000 after purchasing an additional 90,680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $178.31 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.33 and its 200-day moving average is $188.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

