Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $14,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 650.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 29,256 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,214,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 52.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 65,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Brookfield Business Partners Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Articles

