Cibc World Market Inc. Has $14.47 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,234 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $14,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $77,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 135.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 19.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.99.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Several research firms have commented on OVV. Bank of America upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.