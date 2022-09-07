General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,162,000 after acquiring an additional 64,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,503,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,381,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,010,000 after buying an additional 55,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

GD opened at $224.55 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.50 and a 200-day moving average of $229.13.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.