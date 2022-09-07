Cibc World Market Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $417.78 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $420.14 and a 200 day moving average of $430.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

