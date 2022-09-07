Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Stock Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,252 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $15,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,878,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 410.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 595,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 478,574 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 45.1% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 993,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,721,000 after purchasing an additional 308,912 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,155,000 after purchasing an additional 155,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 35.9% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 524,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,144,000 after purchasing an additional 138,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of WFG opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.72 and its 200 day moving average is $88.27. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.59.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.07 by ($0.48). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 4.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

