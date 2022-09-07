Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

