Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,016 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,069 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after acquiring an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,556,000 after buying an additional 34,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE TGT opened at $163.58 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.69.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

