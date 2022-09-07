Synovus Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,453 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Infosys by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,855,349,000 after buying an additional 10,570,026 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,886,000 after buying an additional 7,753,476 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Infosys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,180,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,794,000 after acquiring an additional 53,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,626,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,006 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,264 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Shares of INFY opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

