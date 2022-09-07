Synovus Financial Corp Sells 6,045 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $90.83.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.