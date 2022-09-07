Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,035,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,415,000 after acquiring an additional 77,784 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after acquiring an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after acquiring an additional 421,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,687,000 after acquiring an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,679,000 after acquiring an additional 380,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,388.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $857.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $822.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $912.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,962.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.38 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

