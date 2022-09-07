Synovus Financial Corp Buys 352 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,010,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $341.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.51. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $695.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

