Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 42,065 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 162.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,065 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

