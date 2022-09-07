Synovus Financial Corp Sells 28,865 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,865 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 117,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 46,601 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 240.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 27,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.39 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60.

