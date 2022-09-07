First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,233,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,366,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 134,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 31,286 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS opened at $70.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average of $73.91. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $85.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

