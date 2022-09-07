Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.66-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34 billion-$3.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average is $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $63.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

DCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Donaldson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Donaldson during the second quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Donaldson by 6.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

