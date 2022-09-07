Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $7.41 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 394.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,744 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $18,940,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of WRK opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. WestRock has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

