John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTD. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 216,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

