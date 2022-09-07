John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE HPF opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $22.41.

In other news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $45,580.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPF. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $208,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 24.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

