John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $19.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

