John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $19.89.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
