John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (HTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on September 30th

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of HTY stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

