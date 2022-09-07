John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (HTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on September 30th

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Price Performance
Shares of HTY stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89.
About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (HTY)
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.