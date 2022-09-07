Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 23rd

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFJ. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,277,000 after buying an additional 47,187 shares during the period.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

