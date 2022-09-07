PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on October 3rd

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE PDI opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $28.09.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.
