Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (CLVLY) to Distribute Dividend of $0.02 on October 3rd

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0241 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLVLY opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $31.44.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (CLVLY)
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.