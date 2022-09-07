Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOGGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Harley-Davidson has a payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Shares of HOG opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

