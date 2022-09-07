UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

UnitedHealth Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. UnitedHealth Group has a payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to earn $24.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

UNH stock opened at $517.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $484.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $526.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.45.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $565,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

