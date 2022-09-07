HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. HealthEquity updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.23-$1.32 EPS.

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -96.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.17. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $73.29.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HQY shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.