Edge (EDGE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10,232.00

Edge (EDGE) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Edge coin can now be purchased for $0.0631 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Edge has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edge has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $10,232.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00030332 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00043723 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00086002 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Edge Coin Profile

Edge is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi.

Edge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edge is a blockchain-based cloud platform focused on the provision of webservices. The platform will allow the users to build, scale and grow their digital products.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

