Doctors Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14,579.00 (DRS)

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $1.05 million and $14,579.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00031260 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,251 coins. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees.

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

