HNC COIN Price Hits $0.0099 (HNC)

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One HNC COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. HNC COIN has a total market cap of $824,863.03 and $14,227.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HNC COIN has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,736.81 or 1.00001996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00063103 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00024039 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.

HNC COIN Profile

HNC COIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 83,579,284 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc.

HNC COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ? “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HNC COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HNC COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HNC COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

