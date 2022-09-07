Mixin Reaches One Day Volume of $30,046.00 (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Mixin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Mixin has a total market cap of $111.83 million and approximately $30,046.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin coin can now be purchased for $186.67 or 0.00996301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,783.49 or 1.00251132 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 599,081 coins. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork.

Mixin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

