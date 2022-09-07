Starname (IOV) Price Up 131.5% Over Last 7 Days

Starname (IOV) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Starname has traded 131.5% higher against the dollar. Starname has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $18,989.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can currently be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,745.80 or 1.00050000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005335 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00134162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00035977 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023485 BTC.

About Starname

Starname (IOV) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The official website for Starname is starname.me.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

