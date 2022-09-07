Pantos (PAN) Trading 10% Lower Over Last Week

Pantos (PAN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Pantos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0632 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $30.74 million and approximately $19,892.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001722 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002469 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00883003 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016458 BTC.
Pantos Coin Profile
Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,161,689 coins. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pantos Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.