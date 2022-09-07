Moonshot Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $172,615.72 (MSHOT)

Moonshot (MSHOT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Moonshot coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Moonshot has a total market capitalization of $172,615.72 and approximately $21,693.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonshot has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00883003 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016458 BTC.

About Moonshot

Moonshot’s total supply is 595,912,637,759,493 coins and its circulating supply is 305,838,214,926,386 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot.

Buying and Selling Moonshot

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonshot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonshot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonshot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

