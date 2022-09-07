PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $2.66 on November 7th

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 2.657 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34.

PetroChina has a payout ratio of 65.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PetroChina to earn $9.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Get PetroChina alerts:

PetroChina Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PTR opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.18. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetroChina

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup raised shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in PetroChina by 25.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in PetroChina by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in PetroChina during the 1st quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.