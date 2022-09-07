Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on September 22nd

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

LGI stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $22.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

