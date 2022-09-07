Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on September 22nd

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
LGI stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $22.32.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
