Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on September 30th

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a payout ratio of 720.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

PINE opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $214.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PINE. TheStreet lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $130,895.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 887,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,850,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,890 shares of company stock worth $488,658. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 60.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 773.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 84.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.