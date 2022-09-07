Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Victory Capital has a payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Victory Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Victory Capital has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $43.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 37.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 7.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 39.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 50.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 18.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

