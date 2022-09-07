Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,687 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 52,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $246.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.61. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,168 shares of company stock worth $8,686,264 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

