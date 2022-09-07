Synovus Financial Corp Sells 5,995 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,631 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in HDFC Bank by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 2.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDFC Bank stock opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.12. The company has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

