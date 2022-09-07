Synovus Financial Corp Sells 21,934 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,934 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 2.29% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAXF. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,966,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TAXF opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.