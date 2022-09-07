iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.11% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

IYR stock opened at $94.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.81. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

