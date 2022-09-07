Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 680 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $455,046,000 after purchasing an additional 212,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,676,126,000 after acquiring an additional 158,358 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,846 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $139,443,000 after acquiring an additional 133,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 331,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,777,000 after acquiring an additional 127,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COO. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.00.

Shares of COO stock opened at $296.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.53. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $283.03 and a one year high of $456.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.05). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

