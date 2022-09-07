Synovus Financial Corp Increases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 117.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,845 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 234.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,293 shares of company stock worth $3,111,747 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

