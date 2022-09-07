Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $524,000 Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HOLX opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.69. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

