Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,254 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,254 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $297.89 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.73 and a 200-day moving average of $323.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.00.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.